Services
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:00 PM
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
South Church in Andover
41 Central St
Andover, MA
Ward Emerson Lambert


1928 - 2020
Ward Emerson Lambert Obituary
Ward Emerson Lambert, son of Edmund Henry Lambert and Zilpha Lemery, was born on April 15, 1928 in Oakland, California. He married his high school sweetheart Katherine (Kit) Judson Burr on December 28, 1948 in Piedmont, California, daughter of The Rev. Dr. Holland Field Burr and Katherine Alma Hoskins. He died January 4 in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts at the age of 91. Ward is survived by Kit, his wife of 71 years, children Marcia L. Stockton, Virginia A. McDaniel and David Ward Lambert, grandchildren Katherine (Kate) Abigail Mason, Andrew Karl Mason, David Nicholas Ricotta, and Drew Alexander Lambert, their spouses, and six great grandchildren. His family will receive friends on Saturday, January 11, 2-4 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 4 p.m., at Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby. A Celebration of life service and burial will be held at South Church in Andover, 41 Central St., Andover, MA on April 25, at 10:30 am. Memorial donations may be made to the Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 1933, Hartford, US-CT 06144-1933.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
