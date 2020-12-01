Warren F. "Butch" Priest, Jr. passed away of complications from Alzheimer's disease on November 27. Born November 25, 1936 in Wellesley, Massachusetts, he was a superlative high school and college athlete, enjoying baseball, tennis, and skiing. Warren graduated from Dartmouth College in 1959, and subsequently served as an officer in the US Navy for several years. Warren and Cleone were married in 1963, and moved from Boston to Hartford, where he spent 37 years with the Aetna in the Group and Pensions department. He thoroughly enjoyed 40 years living in Avon and seven more in Canton by the Farmington River; coaching baseball, playing tennis and golf, fishing the Connecticut River, Cape Cod and the islands, exploring and camping with his family up and down the Eastern seaboard, and enjoying an active involvement at Valley Community Baptist Church. He and his dear Clee served as tutors for the "Read to Succeed" program at the YMCA in Hartford, and he, with his cheerful manner and big smile, delivered food for Meals on Wheels. He was quick-witted, kind, loving, gregarious and adventurous. We will miss our husband, Dad, Grampy, and Pops beyond measure. Warren is survived by Cleone, his loving wife of 57 years, as well as daughter Christina and husband Marler Beebe, parents of Cate and Jack, daughter Kim and husband Burke LaClair, parents of Ian, Lindsay, and Brandon, and son Gregory Priest, father of Gregory Warren and Alexa. Our heartfelt gratitude extends to all of Warren's caregivers and prayer warriors during the long course of his illness. Warren leaves a powerful legacy of love, and a challenge for us to emulate the values and beliefs that guided his life. Services will be private for Warren's family. In his honor, donations may be made to: Visionary Family Ministries c/o Rob Rienow, 205 N. Washington Street, Wheaton, Ill. 60187; Valley Community Baptist Church, 590 West Avon Road, Avon, CT 06001; or Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512
Gateway Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. The Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for the arrangements. The Priest family invites you to visit www.CarmonFuneralHome.com
to share condolences and memories.