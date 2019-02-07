Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes Funeral Home
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holmes Funeral Home
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bridget Church
80 Main St
Manchester, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Kudron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren J. Kudron


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Warren J. Kudron Obituary
Warren J. Kudron, 85, of Manchester, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was born in Dudley, MA, on December 26, 1933, to the late John and Irene (Syriac) Kudron. Warren grew up and attended schools in Massachusetts. He entered the service and joined the U.S. Army where he proudly fought for his country during the Korean War. When returning from war, he worked as a machinist for Hamilton Standard for many years. Warren enjoyed watching football and NASCAR Racing and spending time at the Manchester Senior Center. He was also a communicant of St. Teresa of Calcutta, St. Bridget Church.Warren is survived by his sisters Dolores Nelson and Nancy Charron, his brother Michael Kudron, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers William, Roland, Lawrence and Richard and his sister Sandra. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St, Manchester, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St, Manchester. Burial will follow with military honors in St. Bridget Cemetery, Manchester. Memorial donations in Warren's name may be made to the St. Bridget School Endowment, 74 Main St, Manchester, CT 06042 or to the Manchester Senior Center, 549 E. Middle Turnpike, Manchester, CT 06040. To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com

logo

Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.