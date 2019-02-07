Warren J. Kudron, 85, of Manchester, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was born in Dudley, MA, on December 26, 1933, to the late John and Irene (Syriac) Kudron. Warren grew up and attended schools in Massachusetts. He entered the service and joined the U.S. Army where he proudly fought for his country during the Korean War. When returning from war, he worked as a machinist for Hamilton Standard for many years. Warren enjoyed watching football and NASCAR Racing and spending time at the Manchester Senior Center. He was also a communicant of St. Teresa of Calcutta, St. Bridget Church.Warren is survived by his sisters Dolores Nelson and Nancy Charron, his brother Michael Kudron, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers William, Roland, Lawrence and Richard and his sister Sandra. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St, Manchester, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St, Manchester. Burial will follow with military honors in St. Bridget Cemetery, Manchester. Memorial donations in Warren's name may be made to the St. Bridget School Endowment, 74 Main St, Manchester, CT 06042 or to the Manchester Senior Center, 549 E. Middle Turnpike, Manchester, CT 06040. To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com





