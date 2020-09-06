Warren P. Hubbard, Jr., 68, of Rockfall, beloved husband of Lorraine (Jagoda) Hubbard, died Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Middletown, son of the late Pearl (Levis) and Warren P. Hubbard, Sr. Warren was employed as a mechanic with Northeast Utilities. Warren enjoyed his time riding his motorcycle and going to the casino with Lorraine. Besides his wife, he is survived by, a daughter Cheryl Hubbard and her fiancée Mohendra Persaud of Wethersfield, a son, Paul Hubbard of Middletown, two stepchildren, Jill Sheaffer and her husband Rob of Middletown, Jason Rodriguez and his partner Giovanna Lakomy, a brother, Robert E. Hubbard of Wallingford, a sister Carol Kenney of Tolland, four grandchildren, Casey Smith, Priya Persaud, Maya Persaud and Savannah Sheaffer and many close and caring friends. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on September 8th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Colman Church, Hubbard St. Middlefield. Burial will be held in Middlefield Cemetery. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Glioblastoma Foundation P.O.Box 62066 Durham, NC 27715 Email: info@glioblastomafoundation.org. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
