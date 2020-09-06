1/1
Warren P. Hubbard Jr.
1951 - 2020
Warren P. Hubbard, Jr., 68, of Rockfall, beloved husband of Lorraine (Jagoda) Hubbard, died Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Middletown, son of the late Pearl (Levis) and Warren P. Hubbard, Sr. Warren was employed as a mechanic with Northeast Utilities. Warren enjoyed his time riding his motorcycle and going to the casino with Lorraine. Besides his wife, he is survived by, a daughter Cheryl Hubbard and her fiancée Mohendra Persaud of Wethersfield, a son, Paul Hubbard of Middletown, two stepchildren, Jill Sheaffer and her husband Rob of Middletown, Jason Rodriguez and his partner Giovanna Lakomy, a brother, Robert E. Hubbard of Wallingford, a sister Carol Kenney of Tolland, four grandchildren, Casey Smith, Priya Persaud, Maya Persaud and Savannah Sheaffer and many close and caring friends. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on September 8th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Colman Church, Hubbard St. Middlefield. Burial will be held in Middlefield Cemetery. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Glioblastoma Foundation P.O.Box 62066 Durham, NC 27715 Email: info@glioblastomafoundation.org. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Liturgy
10:30 AM
St. Colman Church
5 entries
September 5, 2020
To the entire Family,
Heartfelt thoughts and Deepest Sympathies.
Sincerely, Stacy Chase, Ben Chase and Cindy Brockett
Stacy Chase
Friend
September 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Warren was one of the good guys and will be missed by all
Denise & Jim Kupyar
Friend
September 5, 2020
To the Hubbard family, so sorry for your loss.I moved out of Rockfall in 2001 ,but Warren was a great neighbor and friend. He surely will be missed.I remember he had a 55 Chevy, it was a beautiful car!Heaven received another!
Thomas Pullman
Friend
September 4, 2020
Mrs. Hubbard so sorry to hear of Warren’s passing he was a great friend and a great coworker he will be dearly missed ,Dan and lori grasso
September 4, 2020
With deepest regrets to the Hubbard family I had the pleasure of working with Warren for 14 years and made a friend.Jim Mastria and family
Jim Mastria
Friend
