Warren W. Ball, 97, of Windsor beloved husband of Dorothy (Pelton) Ball for 76 years, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Born in Hartford, son of the late William W C Ball and Margaret (Greer) Ball he was a life-long resident of Windsor. Warren graduated from the then Loomis School in 1941 and received his BA in Mechanical Engineering from Renssellaer Poly technic Institute, Troy, NY. He served in the US Navy as a LT JG on an LSM in the Philippines during W.W. II where he took part in three major landings of the war in 1944 and received the Pacific Combat Medal. After his war service, he was reunited with a shipmate by the name of Ben Bost of Winston Salem, NC. Warren was employed by the Sigourney Tool Company in Hartford and the Smyth Manufacturing Company before starting his own company, Graphic Arts Machinery in Windsor. He went on to represent Blumer Maschinenbau of Switzerland until his retirement where he developed a life-long friendship with his dear fried George Baechtold. A quiet unassuming man, he never called attention to himself and was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Washington Lodge #70 AF & AM, Poquonock Volunteer Fire Company, Windsor Historical Society, and Friends of Northwest Park. He enjoyed investing and inventing products and systems to further his business and enjoyed making maple syrup and growing blueberries at their weekend home in Sandisfield, MA. Besides his devoted wife Dorothy, he leaves his children Claudia B. Weiman and her husband Carlton, Priscilla B. Barber and her husband Christopher, Roger P. Ball, and his wife Roberta all of Windsor, and Sarah B. Konikowski and her husband Raymond of West Hartland; grandchildren Ted Weiman and his wife Kristen, Drew Weiman and girlfriend Hilary, Matthew Barber and his wife Alex, Nicole Autry and significant other Sean, Tyler Ball and his wife Anna, Spencer Ball and his fiancé Nara, Allison Ball and her husband Ian, Ray Konikowski, Jr, and Sharon Konikowski; great grandchildren Macaela, Owen, Lilly, Hudson, Henry, Alice, Andrew, and Claire; a sister Nancy Pelton of Madison; and nieces Penny Schelling and Beth Borden. Warren's family would like to thank the Polish Helping Hands and the caregivers at Seabury in Bloomfield for their exceptional care. A Private Funeral Service will take place Wednesday , May 27, 2020 at 12:30PM at Elm Grove Cemetery, Windsor with military honors. The service will be webcast using the link http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/15650115 so relatives and friends can participate remotely with the family. Contributions may be made to either The Windsor Historical Society, Northwest Park Maple Syrup Program, or the Poquonock Volunteer Fire Department in his memory. For condolences or a direct link please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 19, 2020.