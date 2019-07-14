Wavel James "Doodles" Valley died on Wednesday, June 26 2019 at 36 years of age. Wavel was born in E. Haddam, CT on November 4th 1982. Wavel graduated from Nathan Hale Ray High School in 2001; and as a new private in the US Army Reserve he was stationed at Fort Lee, NJ when the nation was glued to their TV's during the 9/11 attacks. Wavel is survived by his loving parents Gwendoline and John F. Valley Jr. and his 9 year old son Johnnie who was his shadow and the joy of his life! His son Johnnie is going to miss his dad so very, very, much! Also left to mourn him are aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in the USA and many, many more in the U.K. Wavel and his father enjoyed spending lots of time together, especially, while his mum was studying to become an RN. They shared a wide variety of interests; parks, museums, skating, swimming, frisbees, biking, skating, sledding, train watching, fishing, mini golf, karate, ice-cream, pizza and IrnBru. As a family he loved traveling within the USA and to Canada, England and Scotland. During his school years Mrs. Canfield was his #1 favourite bus driver. Wavel was a compassionate person with a giving heart, and he had a laugh and a smile that could light up a room. He possessed a natural love of nature for all creatures and would rescue any injured or sick critters to nurse them back to health. Wavel was a self-taught mechanic from a young age and it was not uncommon for him to help a friend or stranger and repair their vehicle(s). Wavel's relationship with his son Johnnie was unlike any other, he wanted nothing less than a wonderful life for him and sacrificed so much to that end. Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same, BUT, as God calls to us, one by one, the chain will link again. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Care of private arrangements have been entrusted to the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral home of Colchester. In honor of Wavel's deep love for his son Johnnie an educational fund has been established in his memory. Donations to this fund can be made payable to "Donation Fund for John N. Valley" and mailed to Liberty Bank P.O. Box 37, Haddam, CT 06438 For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 14, 2019