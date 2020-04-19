|
Wayne Carl Poglitsch, 63, of South Windsor, husband of 32 years to Judith Ann Poglitsch passed way on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born in New Britain, grew up and lived in South Windsor his entire life. He was the son of Barbara Poglitsch and the late Carl Poglitsch. He was a self employed contractor of Highland Home Improvement for over 20 years. He was survived by his bother-in-law John Scanlon, sister in-law Joanne Scanlon and their children Michael Scanlon, Joseph Scanlon, his brother Bruce Poglitsch, his son Curtis Poglitsch and sister Linda Gracie. He is predeceased by his father in-law Jack Scanlon, Mother in-law Lorraine Scanlon and brother Mark Poglitsch. Wayne is also survived by Uncle Bob and Greta Poglitsch, Uncle Bill and Charlotte Hammick and Uncle David Hammick and many family members, cousins, and friends. Wayne loved the Connecticut River spending his time at Camp Bethel at his cottage and continually worked on numerous projects with the members. He would spend weekends boating on the river and enjoyed restoring old Chris Craft boats. Wayne was a volunteer at The Friends of the Valley Railroad since 1990, spending weekends clearing the tracks so everyone could enjoy the train rides along the river to the Goodspeed. He will be sorely missed by all Camp Bethel community. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Friends of the Valley Railroad, 1 Railroad Avenue, Essex, CT 06426
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020