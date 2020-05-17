Wayne was born to Elisabeth and Leroy Smith on December 29, 1938. He grew up in Granby's golden age and was a proud lifelong citizen of the town. Wayne graduated from Simsbury High School, and he went on to earn BS and MS degrees at Hilliard College (University of Hartford) in education, as well as a 6th year from Westfield State.. In addition to his academic degrees, Wayne gained his radio license from the Connecticut School of Broadcasting, and he enjoyed working as a polka disc jockey on weekends. Wayne taught math with great success and humor for 34 years at Henry James Memorial Middle School in Simsbury; he also served as a team leader there for many years. After his retirement from teaching, Wayne returned again to his beloved hobby of part-time broadcasting under the name "Wayne Gordon, the Granby kid." Wayne and Barbara (whom he affectionately called "Irish") married in 1966, and together they raised three sons: Timothy, Stephen (Laura), and Kevin (Carrie). They have 5 beautiful grandchildren: Andrew, William, Nicholas, Thomas, and most recently, baby Grace. Wayne is also survived by his sister Linda; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Brad and Linda Lawrence, and his nephews Michael and Daniel, and niece Johannah, and their beautiful families. Wayne loved music (he played piano and accordion), as well as gardening, traveling, laughing and spending time with his family. He also loved a good blueberry sundae. Wayne's family likes to think that heaven is now enjoying some good polka music. Donations in Wayne's honor may be made to the Granby Ambulance Association. The family also thanks Trinity Home/Hospice Care for their kindness, compassion, and service. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home in Granby. Because of COVID, funeral services will be private, but the family welcomes online condolences at www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.