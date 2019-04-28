Wayne Westerman, 76, died suddenly at home in Englewood FL on April 18, 2019. Wayne was born in New Britain, CT and spent most of his life there and in Windsor Locks, CT. He moved with his late wife, Susan Whitney Westerman, to Florida in 2006 where he lived at the time of his death.Wayne was interviewed by his granddaughter Kacey weeks before his death for a school project. He shared that he felt he lived a good life, having created, supported and loved a close family. Material possessions were not his priority; he measured his success by the happiness of people closest to him. Wayne was generous, caring, kind, and thoughtful and loved to give small gifts to friends and family. All will miss his cards, words of wisdom (sometimes quite plentiful!), smile and passion for people. He enjoyed NASCAR, UCONN basketball, collecting Mustangs, and most of all, the achievements of his family members.Wayne graduated from New Britain High School and Gorham State College in Gorham, ME and completed his PhD at UCONN. He worked for over 30 years as a faculty member and the Associate Director of Media at CCSU, and was an active Lion's Club President and Member in both Windsor Locks, CT and Englewood, FL. While his kids were young he had wet sneakers every weekend as a US Swimming Offical and a sore throat from cheering at swim meets, softball games, and other youth activities. He loved gardening, creating gorgeous flower gardens both in CT and FL.Stunned but still surviving are Wayne's daughters, Kelley Edwards (Matt Jansen) and Jennifer Treubig (Mike Treubig) of Clinton, CT and his grandchildren Colleen and Kacey Edwards and Ross and Whittney Treubig. Wayne was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Susan, and his parents, William and Doris Westerman.Services will be private. Please donate to 4ocean.com should you choose to remember Wayne in this way as he was very concerned about the health of our seas. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary