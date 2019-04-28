Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
860-521-4400
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne LaRocque
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne LaRocque

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wayne LaRocque Obituary
Wayne Joseph LaRocque gained his wings on April 23, 2019 while at home surrounded by his family. He was a longtime manager with M & R Liquors. Wayne was predeceased by his father Roy LaRocque and is survived by his mother Doris LaRocque. He leaves four children, Meribeth Grace and her husband Donald Grace, Stephanie Bennett and her husband Jeffrey Bennett, Jonathan LaRocque and his wife Lisa LaRocque, and Annemarie LaRocque and her fiancée Sarah Alvarado; his grandchildren Dante, Hailey, Mason, Mikaela, Aubrey, and Sebastian; and his brother Gary LaRocque and his children Christopher and Ashley. Wayne also leaves the mother of his children Patricia and his close friend Joseph Chinnici.In celebration of Wayne's life, friends and family will be received at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 136 South Main St., West Hartford on Sunday, May 5th from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now