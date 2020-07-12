1/1
Wayne M. Brown Ph.D.
Wayne M. Brown of East Granby, Connecticut passed away on Thursday, July 2nd. He was 80 years old. Wayne was born in Springfield, MA. He completed his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering at The University of Connecticut and worked on turbine engine design for Pratt and Whitney for over 30 years. Wayne loved to fix things, Yankees baseball, planning family adventures and fishing! Wayne was a loving, brilliant, selfless and humble man with an infectious smile and a heart larger than the universe. He was the true definition of a man, father and husband. He will be missed. Wayne is survived by his wife Lynette (Zacchera) Brown, his son Michael Brown and his wife Meredith formerly of So. Hadley, MA., and daughter Karen Brown of North Granby, CT. He was predeceased by his first wife, Joanne (Scully) Brown, who passed away in 1996 and second wife, Linda (Hoshor) Brown, who passed away in 2012. Wayne did not want a large memorial service; however, the family is planning a celebration of his life with immediate family. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, Granby, is assisting with arrangements. We would appreciate any memories and online condolences you would like to share at www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 10, 2020
Wayne was special. We are saddened and so very sorry for the loss.
Eric Sutter
Family
