1/
Wayne N. Weller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Nelson Weller, 78 of Avon, CT, died on October 2, 2020. Born October 9, 1941 in Baltimore, MD, son of the late Louis C. Weller and Marie S. Weller, he moved to Avon, CT 15 years ago from Falls Church, VA to remain close to his daughters and grandchildren. Wayne, affectionately known as Poppy, earned his BA and MBA from University of Baltimore and worked his entire career in his native Baltimore community. Wayne dedicated his life to helping others in recovery, seeing hope and possibility when others could not. Wayne was devoted to his family, particularly the love of his life, Joyce Anne. Ever the athlete and unwavering cheerleader, especially at Avon Old Farms, Wayne will be greatly missed. Wayne is survived by his daughters, Wendy & Michelle, his sons in law Wael & Eric, his grandchildren Katerina, Hayden & Elizabeth, his sisters Barbara & Kathy, his brother in laws Bob, Dan & Bill, sister in laws Karen & Diane, and many nieces & nephews. Wayne is predeceased by his wife Joyce Weller & brother in law Craig Larrimore. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Wayne Weller to Avon Old Farms Scholarship Fund. 500 Old Farms Rd, Avon, CT 06001.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved