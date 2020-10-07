Wayne Nelson Weller, 78 of Avon, CT, died on October 2, 2020. Born October 9, 1941 in Baltimore, MD, son of the late Louis C. Weller and Marie S. Weller, he moved to Avon, CT 15 years ago from Falls Church, VA to remain close to his daughters and grandchildren. Wayne, affectionately known as Poppy, earned his BA and MBA from University of Baltimore and worked his entire career in his native Baltimore community. Wayne dedicated his life to helping others in recovery, seeing hope and possibility when others could not. Wayne was devoted to his family, particularly the love of his life, Joyce Anne. Ever the athlete and unwavering cheerleader, especially at Avon Old Farms, Wayne will be greatly missed. Wayne is survived by his daughters, Wendy & Michelle, his sons in law Wael & Eric, his grandchildren Katerina, Hayden & Elizabeth, his sisters Barbara & Kathy, his brother in laws Bob, Dan & Bill, sister in laws Karen & Diane, and many nieces & nephews. Wayne is predeceased by his wife Joyce Weller & brother in law Craig Larrimore. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Wayne Weller to Avon Old Farms Scholarship Fund. 500 Old Farms Rd, Avon, CT 06001.



