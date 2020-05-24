Wendell P. Moore
1947 - 2020
Wendell P. Moore, 73, of Hartford, CT passed suddenly on May 16, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. She was born on January 4, 1947 to the late Jesse Lawrence and the late Izora McCottery Lawrence, in Kingstree, SC. A Drive-Thru Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 10:00AM-11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; followed by an Outdoor Celebration of Life beginning at 11:00AM with interment at Spring Grove Cemetery, 2035 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06120. To leave a message of comfort for the Moore family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
MAY
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
