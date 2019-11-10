Home

Wendy Ann (Tsolis) Carter died on Tuesday, November fifth, 2019, at 58 years of age. She leaves behind her mother, Lois Tsolis; her sister Dawn (Tsolis) Plumb, and her brother Stephen Tsolis, (Anastasia Dzura). She also leaves her much loved nieces and nephews: Christopher Plumb, Chelsea Plumb (Gabriel Luci), as well as Stephen, Theresa, and Aidan Tsolis. Wendy was predeceased by her husband Marvin L. Carter in 2006, and her father, Stephen Eugene Tsolis in 1978. A Memorial Service will be held at the Deep River Congregational Church on Tuesday, November, 12, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Fountain Hill Cemetery, 57 High Street, Deep River. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Wendy's memory to an animal welfare and rescue agency or to a nature conservancy of your choice. To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements by the Robinson, Wright and Weymer Funeral Home, Centerbrook.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2019
