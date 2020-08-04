1/
Wendy (Granger) Rhodes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wendy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wendy (Granger) Rhodes, 68, of Hartford, beloved wife of Carl Polce and mother of Dwight Eisenhower, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was the daughter of Rick and Louise Granger and was given the name Wendy after Peter Pan character, with her life's mantra "I'll never grow up" coming from that story. Wendy was one of those people that could make you laugh and feel good about yourself. She was, indeed, a very special person. In addition to her talent as a people person, s also had a passion for horses; owned several , loved riding and competing in barrel racing. Wendy was a long-time member of the Hartford Elks Lodge #19. In addition to her husband and son, she is also survived by her brother Richard and his wife Laura, her nephew Richard, and his wife, Ybelka, and their son Leo. She also leaves extended family and many friends from the Elks and elsewhere, including her "posse", Allison, Kelly, and Carissa and her beloved pup Patrick. All are welcomed to attend a graveside burial and celebration of life on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1pm at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Section 25. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Protectors of Animals in Wendy's name, at 144 Main street, East Hartford, CT 06118. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 4, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved