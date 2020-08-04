Wendy (Granger) Rhodes, 68, of Hartford, beloved wife of Carl Polce and mother of Dwight Eisenhower, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was the daughter of Rick and Louise Granger and was given the name Wendy after Peter Pan character, with her life's mantra "I'll never grow up" coming from that story. Wendy was one of those people that could make you laugh and feel good about yourself. She was, indeed, a very special person. In addition to her talent as a people person, s also had a passion for horses; owned several , loved riding and competing in barrel racing. Wendy was a long-time member of the Hartford Elks Lodge #19. In addition to her husband and son, she is also survived by her brother Richard and his wife Laura, her nephew Richard, and his wife, Ybelka, and their son Leo. She also leaves extended family and many friends from the Elks and elsewhere, including her "posse", Allison, Kelly, and Carissa and her beloved pup Patrick. All are welcomed to attend a graveside burial and celebration of life on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1pm at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Section 25. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Protectors of Animals in Wendy's name, at 144 Main street, East Hartford, CT 06118. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com