Werner Karl Hartlieb 75, of East Hartford, CT, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, with the support and love of Marsha (Stupcenski) Hartlieb, wife of 29 years, by his side. Although he spent the remaining few years of his life living in New England, Werner was a long-term resident of Melbourne, FL after moving from New York. Werner was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 9, 1945, to his late parent's William and Maria (Albus) Hartlieb. He grew up with his family in Queens, NY where he graduated from Richmond Hill High School, Queens NY in 1963. He attended the University of The State of New York earning an Associate's Degree in Aeronautics graduating in 1966. With Werner's passion for aviation, he decided to further his knowledge by attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Institute in Daytona Beach, FL completing the course in December of 1966 which enabled him to achieve getting his pilot's license. After obtaining his license he was able to get a job with F.I.T Aviation. With his academic and professional experience, Werner earned the privilege of being a Pilot Instructor certified with the FAA Pilot Examiner's Designation in March of 1975. Werner retired from Piper Aircraft in 2005 after 30 years in various senior management roles. Werner also served his country in the Army National Guard. Werner was a talented woodworker building furniture for his home and family while classical music played in the background. No Sunday was complete without a ride on his Harley, a glass of Gentleman Jack and Frank Sinatra's "My Way". Being from New York, Werner cheered for the Yankees. Alongside his wife Marsha, Werner also leaves behind his son-in-law George Beaton of Ocoee, FL, as well as his three grandchildren: Alexis Beaton and husband George Chapman III of England, Kelvin Hartlieb and Briana Beaton, both of Ocoee, FL. Besides his grandchildren, Werner leaves behind his sister Lore Wolf and husband Hans of Queens, NY. Werner is predeceased by his daughter Emily L (Hartlieb) Beaton in September of 2018. Memorial Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave East Hartford CT 06108 are assisting the family. To sign the online guestbook go to www.newkirkandwhitey.com
. Donations in Werner's name can be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.