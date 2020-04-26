|
Weronika (Ziobro) Wojtus, 86, beloved wife of 65 years of Wladyslaw Wojtus, passed away April 21, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Helenkow, Poland on February 28, 1934, daughter of the late Jan and Anna Ziobro. Weronika came to the United States in 1981 and settled first in Hartford and later in Wethersfield. Before her retirement, she worked for many years in area convalescent homes. Weronika loved tending to her gardens, was a creative baker, and an outstanding cook. Nobody made better pierogi than she did. She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and a devout Catholic. Besides her husband Wladyslaw, Weronika leaves her son Janusz Wojtus and his wife Ania, her daughters Renata Strzalkowski and Helena Muchorowska-Witkowska and her husband Andziej, and her brother Bronislaw Ziobro. Weronika will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren Elzbieta and her husband Przemyslaw, Danielle, Noelle, Piotr and Michal, her great-grandchildren Daniel and Julian, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Marian and sister Helena. A private burial was held in Cedar Hill Cemetery with a prayer service by Rev. Adam Hurbanczuk of SS Cyril and Methodius Church presiding. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020