Sunrise December 9 1925 Sunset April 3 2020 Beloved Husband, Loving Father, And adored Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Wesley was born in Liberty South Carolina. The son of the late Bailey and Patti Blassingame. He married the love of his life Gladys Spicer Blassingame, there Union of marriage lasted 64 years. He is survived by 3 Children Debra, Richard and Karen. He is also survived by 1 Grand Daughter Tamarra, 2 Great Grandchildren, Talia Hernandez and Christian Johnson. He leaves behind a devoted Niece Lynne Adams and many relatives and friends. Wes retired from Brescome Liquor Distributors after many years of employment. He was deeply loved and will be forever missed. Sleep in perfect peace until we are all together again. A memorial service will be announced at a later date
Published in The Hartford Courant from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020