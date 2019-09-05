Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Wesley Chrostowski Obituary
Wesley Chrostowski, 47, of Newington, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Born in Lomza, Poland, he was the son of the late Genowefa (Klimaszewska) and Piotr Chrostowski. He grew up in New Britain and graduated from NBHS. He attended ASU and graduated from CCSU with a Bachelor's degree. Wes was a man with a heart of gold. He worked as a Victims' Advocate for the State of CT Judicial Branch, and was willing to personally help anyone in need. He was a dedicated family man, "Our Tatu?" as his loving daughters called him, were his world. His contagious laughter and warm smile will be held forever in our memories and hearts. Left to mourn his passing is his adored wife, Violet (Baczewski) Chrostowski; his beloved daughters, Sophia, Gabriella and Julia; his brother, Jerry Chrostowski and wife Christine and his sister, Krystyna Wendorff; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Mark and Christine Baczewski and Jerry and Lisa Baczewski and his mother-in-law, Jadwiga Baczewska; his nieces and nephews whom he loved like his own: Loren, Alex, Alexandra, Andrew, Jan, Luke, Ryan and Ava; his many cousins and friends, too numerous to mention. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, Sept. 6 from 4-7 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated DIRECTLY at Sacred Heart Church on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 9:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 5, 2019
