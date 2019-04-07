Home

Wesley D. "Wes" Clark

Wesley D. "Wes" Clark Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Wesley Doane Clark announces his passing, at the age of 63. Wes will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Lisa; his brother Ken and Lori Clark of Maine; his sister Shirley Haddon of Florida; his seven beloved nieces and nephews Sean, Emily, Elise, Jacquelynn, Ryan, Cory, and Ashlee; his two great-nieces Morgan and Kinsley, and his in-laws, Jack and Bonnie Cratty of Ellington, CT and Christine and Peter Garvey of Longmeadow, MA. Wes leaves behind his many loving friends and large family. He grew up in Pennsauken, N.J. and graduated from Pennsauken High School. He graduated from UCONN in Storrs and remained in Connecticut ever since. He enjoyed a full career at Aetna for more than 32 years. Wes had a deep love of animals, especially his Malamutes and cats that were family to him. Relatives and friends may join the family on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5pm – 7 pm at Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St Rockville, CT 06066. A private memorial service will be held by the family in Vermont. Donations in memory of Wes can be made to a pet shelter of your choice. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019
