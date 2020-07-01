Wesley H. Thomas, 76, of Hartford, beloved husband of the late Carolyn (Cross) Thomas, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. His family will fondly remember him as a happy-go-lucky spirit with a wonderful sense of humor. A Graveside Service will be Friday, 11 a.m., at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To read the full obituary or attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Click the video tab on his obituary.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 1, 2020.