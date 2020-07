Wesley H. Thomas, 76, of Hartford, beloved husband of the late Carolyn (Cross) Thomas, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. His family will fondly remember him as a happy-go-lucky spirit with a wonderful sense of humor. A Graveside Service will be Friday, 11 a.m., at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To read the full obituary or attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com . Click the video tab on his obituary.