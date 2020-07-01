Wesley H. Thomas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wesley H. Thomas, 76, of Hartford, beloved husband of the late Carolyn (Cross) Thomas, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. His family will fondly remember him as a happy-go-lucky spirit with a wonderful sense of humor. A Graveside Service will be Friday, 11 a.m., at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To read the full obituary or attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Click the video tab on his obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved