Wesley James Woronecki 17 Beloved brother, son and friend passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 29 with his family by his side. Wesley loved spending time with friends and family, gaming in his Make A Wish gameroom, riding bikes and driving around with his brother. He leaves behind his parents Jacqueline and Joseph Woronecki, Jr. and his brother Joe III, his grandparents Joe and Cheryl Woronecki, Aunt Jen and Uncle Mark Morin. All of Union CT and his Aunt Nancy McGrath of Westfield MA. He is preceded by his grandparents Edward and Eva Hnidziejko of East Granby CT Many thanks go out to CT Children's Medical Center, Make a Wish, Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, Dana Farber Jimmy Fund Clinic, Boston House and countless Nurses and doctors for all their hard work and dedication throughout Wesley's 5 year battle with Pediatric bone cancer. To All of Wesley's Warriors, The Union School family, Woodstock Academy and our Coca Cola family, thank you for all the love and never ending support for our family in the most trying times. There will be no services. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. A memory stone will be placed on the family plot at the Union Cemetery. In Lou of flowers we have started the Wesley Woronecki Memorial Scholarship Fund to give back to the schools and community that Wesley held so dear. Donations can be made through Stafford Saving Bank. P.O. Box 25, Stafford Springs CT 06076.



