Wesley Langston, 74 of Newington, CT departed this life on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born on February 1st, 1946 in Hartford, CT to the late McDuffy and Eunice (Countryman) Langston. He was the loving and caring husband for 43 years to Blossie Langston. A visitation to celebrate his life will take place on Thursday, June 18th, 2020 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002 from 11:00am-12:30pm. To leave a message of comfort for the Langston family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 17, 2020.