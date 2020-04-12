|
|
Wesley Stephen Laramee, 59, of Coventry, beloved husband and best friend for almost 31 years, of Patricia (Griffin) Laramee, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Wesley was born in Springfield, MA, son of the late Lawrence and Eugenia (Brosch) Laramee, and graduated from Minnechaug High School in Wilbraham, MA. He attended Springfield Technical College while working at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford as a machinist. Wesley was the owner and operator of PAL Construction with his wife Patty. They spent a lot of their time building McDonald's restaurants and he especially loved to buy houses in need of TLC to fix them up to rent. Wesley was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, nephew, uncle, cousin, and dear friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family and friends will fondly remember him as an honest, loving, and very caring man whose passion was providing for his family. He was a very hard-working man dedicated to his businesses who instilled the core values of hard work, kindness, and compassion in his own children. Wesley was extremely giving and would do anything for anyone he cared about. He always wanted to be surprised by the underdog. He often relieved stress by working in his garden. He loved vacationing in Aruba and Hawaii with his family, especially scuba diving and snorkeling there. He also liked to ski, golf, and scuba dive with his children. He enjoyed taking long rides in his Corvette. Besides his wife Patty, he is survived by his loving children, Joshua Laramee of Rhode Island, Kyle Laramee of Connecticut, and Alisha Duclos of Massachusetts; his grandson, Parker Duclos; his brothers, Mark Laramee and his wife Jeanne, and Russell Laramee and his wife Marilyn; his brothers-in-law, John Griffin and his wife Laura, Dennis Griffin and his wife Wendy, and Kevin Griffin and his wife Elaine; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and his beloved dog Jack. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Paul Laramee. The family would like to thank Dr. Bob Li, Lizzie and all the staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for the fantastic job they did and the excellent care they provided. His burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065, or at mskcc.org. To leave an on-line condolence or share a memory with his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020