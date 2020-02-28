Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Therese Church
120 W. Granby Road
Granby, CT
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Whitney Maus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Whitney D. Maus


1986 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Whitney D. Maus Obituary
Whitney Douglas Maus, 33, of Granby, passed away unexpectedly on February 24, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford, on May 2, 1986, the son of Douglas and Elizabeth (Schmigel) Maus. Whitney was raised in Granby and was 2004 graduate of Northwest Catholic High School. He went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Fairfield University in 2008 and his MBA from Southern Connecticut State University in 2017. Whitney was an account executive with Tucker Mechanical in Meriden for the past eight years. Prior to that he worked for Honeywell. Whitney was a communicant of St. Therese Church in Granby, where he was one of their youngest CCD teachers. He was also an umpire for youth baseball in the town of Granby. Whitney enjoyed hiking, classic cars, hanging on the beach, the Yankees, the Grateful Dead, attending Phish concerts and the UCONN Huskies. He was a musician and enjoyed playing the guitar. Whitney also loved to cook, classic auto mechanics and animals. Whitney was a kind and generous person, who was the best brother, friend, son and husband he could possibly be. He is survived by his wife; Jenny (Chen) Maus of Granby, his parents; Douglas and Elizabeth Maus of Granby, his brother; Taylor K. Maus of East Granby and many beloved cousins and friends. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10AM at St. Therese Church, 120 W. Granby Road, Granby, CT, 06035. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A visitation will take place on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 1-4PM at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook Street, Granby. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Whitney's memory may be made to Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association (HCM), 18 East Main Street, Suite 202, Denville, NJ 07834 or the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. For condolences or directions please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Whitney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now