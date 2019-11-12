Home

Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
1933 - 2019
Wilbert D. McDonald Obituary
Wilbert D. McDonald, 85, of Bristol, formerly of Burlington, beloved husband of Celia (Demers) McDonald, died peacefully at his home on Friday, November 8th, 2019. Born November 21st, 1933 in Harrisburg, PA, son of the late Wilbert R. and Agnes (Chedister) McDonald, he was raised in West Virginia before moving to Connecticut where he fell in love and married his wife Celia of 66 years. Prior to retiring, Wilbert worked for Gems in Plainville. He enjoyed working outside, fishing and golfing. Besides his wife, Wilbert is survived by his four children, Eleanor Regina Sway and her husband John, Linda Hughes, Dwayne McDonald and Debra Muszynski, 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Ruby Strickland of South Carolina and Mary Regina Cain of Georgia and his brother, Harold McDonald and his wife Barbara of North Carolina. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Paul Muszynski. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Wednesday (Nov. 13) from 5:00-7:00pm followed by a Prayer Service in the funeral home at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VITAS Healthcare, 199 Park Road Extension, Suite 102, Middlebury, CT 06762.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 12, 2019
