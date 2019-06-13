Home

Wilbur "Will" Bjorkman, 92, of West Hartford, beloved husband of 57 years to the late Mary Bjorkman, passed away on Friday June 10, 2019. Born in Hartford, son of the late Hjalmar and Elizabeth Bjorkman, he was a graduate of Hartford Public High School. Will was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired from the Aetna Insurance Co. after 41 years of service. Will enjoyed baseball, cards and was a member of the Fernleigh Lawn Bowling Club. He was an active member of the Brookdale Chatfield community and enjoyed socializing with residents. He also enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Florida and visits with his grandchildren. Will is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and James Foster of Chicago, IL; his two sons, Paul E. Bjorkman of South Windsor and Eric M. Bjorkman of Chicago, IL; two grandchildren, Lauren and Peter Foster and a nephew, Robert Anderson of Denver , CO. He was predeceased by his sister Olive Anderson. A service will be celebrated on Friday, (June 14), 11:00 am at Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home,1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford with visiting hours from 10 to 11am. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com.

Published in The Hartford Courant on June 13, 2019
