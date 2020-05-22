Wilbur J. Onalty
1938 - 2020
Wilbur J. Onalty, 81, of Windsor, CT, departed this life on May 14, 2020. Wilbur was born in Bishopville, SC on June 27, 1938 to the late Wilbur Oatney and the late Grettie Danzey. A Drive-Thru Visitation will take place on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 10:00AM-11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; followed by a Graveside Service at Mt. St. Benedict, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To view the full obituary and leave a message of comfort for the Onalty family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
