Wilbur J. Onalty, 81, of Windsor, CT, departed this life on May 14, 2020. Wilbur was born in Bishopville, SC on June 27, 1938 to the late Wilbur Oatney and the late Grettie Danzey. A Drive-Thru Visitation will take place on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 10:00AM-11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; followed by a Graveside Service at Mt. St. Benedict, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To view the full obituary and leave a message of comfort for the Onalty family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 22, 2020.