Services
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Apostolic Christian Church
34 Middle Butcher Road,
Ellington, CT
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Apostolic Christian Church
34 Middle Butcher Road,
Ellington, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Apostolic Christian Church
34 Middle Butcher Road
Ellington, CT
View Map
Wilbur John Schneider Obituary
Wilbur John Schneider, 90, of Rittman, Ohio and formerly of Ellington, CT, beloved husband of the late Marjorie (Honegger) Schneider, passed away Friday October 25, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Home in Rittman, Ohio. He was born in Ellington, CT, the son of the late John and Emily (Gerber) Schneider and moved to Rittman, Ohio in 2009. He was the owner of Schneider Builders Inc., Schneider's Greenhouse and Willie's Tour Service. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church for most of his life. Wilbur was known to all for his steadfast faith, his unselfish devotion to his loving wife, and for the love he showed to his family and friends. Wilbur is survived by his eight children; Laurie Schneider of Stuart, FL, Julie Helenski and her husband Fred of Palm City, FL, Kay Lanz and her husband John of New Holland, PA, Robert Schneider and his wife Donna of South Windsor, Sue-Ellen Maibach and her husband Ken of Marshallville, OH, Timothy Schneider and his wife Dana, David Schneider and his wife Kim, and Bonnie Bahler and her husband Ron, all of Ellington; thirty-three grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; his sister, Lavina Ballasy of Ellington, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Norman, his sisters Marjorie Schneider and Helen Luginbuhl; son-in-law, Greg Gasser; and grandsons, Aaron Schneider and Ted Sweeney. His family would like to express a special heartfelt thank you to the Apostolic Christian Home of Rittman, OH and Hospice for the wonderful love and care that he received. His family will receive friends for calling hours on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church, 34 Middle Butcher Road, Ellington. Funeral services will be held at the church on Friday, November 1st, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home, 10680 Steiner Road, Rittman, OH 44270. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 29, 2019
