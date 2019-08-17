Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Carolina Marina
Belews Creek, NC
Wilbur Stanley Smith


1939 - 2019
Wilbur Stanley Smith Obituary
Wilbur S. Smith, 79, of Winston Salem N.C. passed away from complications after surgery 8/8/2019 at Forsyth Hospital. Born 9/4/1939 in Winstead, C.T. The son of Frank A. and Sylvia (French) Smith. Wilbur graduated from Gilbert High School, class of 1957. Following graduation he worked for the MDC where he retired after 30 years. Wilbur was also a retired 1st Lieutenant of the 1st Company Governors Horse Guard, where he rode in representation in 4 presidential inaugural parades. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Frank. He survived by his former wife and friend Cynthia L. Smith and their 3 sons Jeffrey T. Smith (Karen), Jonathan Smith (Tonya), and Jason E. Smith (Chasity). In addition to 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life party will be held at 2pm Sept. 7th at Carolina Marina Belews Creek N.C. All those able to attend are welcome. RSVP (704) 840-9982. Those who wish to remember Wilbur in a special way may make donations in his memory to the Friends of the First Company Governors Horse Guard Attention: Ken Nelson 280 Arch rd. Avon C.T. 06001
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 17, 2019
