Wilfred J. Stocking, 83, of Moodus, husband of the late Emanuela "Nellie" (Maltese) Stocking, died Monday December 16, 2019 at his home. Wilfred was born in Middletown, son of the late Wilfred F. Stocking and Catherine E. (Hall) Zapatka. Wilfred retired from the Teamsters Union as a driver and later from Regional School District 17 as a custodian. Wilfred enjoyed fast cars and motorcycles, taking his last motorcycle ride last summer. He will be remembered for his generosity and his love for his family and friends. Wilfred is survived by a son, Wayne Stocking and his wife Sharon of Haddam, two daughters, Donna Thody and her husband Ernie of Moodus, and Lori Hubbard of Killingworth, a brother, Keith and his wife Frances Stocking of Middletown, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren, also many nieces nephews and friends who loved him. Wilfred was predeceased by a great-grandson, Nicholas Vicchitto, and a sister, Carol Lisitano. Services were privately held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Rocky Hill. Memorial contributions can be made to the Connecticut Humane Society 701 Russell Rd. Newington, CT 06111 To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 8, 2020
