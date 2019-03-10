Resources More Obituaries for Wilfred Talbot Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Colonel Wilfred J. Talbot Jr, (US Army Retired), PhD

Obituary Condolences Flowers Colonel Wilfred J. Talbot, Jr, (US Army Retired), PhD, 88, passed away on March 4. Wil was a friend to all he met, a student of the world, a talented educator and devoted son, husband, father and grandfather. Raised in East Haven, CT, Wil served in the Army during the Korean War before entering the University of CT under the GI bill. There he received a degree in botany, followed by a master's degree and doctorate in education. He began his career in education teaching science at Silas Deane Junior High School in Wethersfield, CT, where he met his wife of 56 years, Kathleen. He finished his full-time career at Regional #7, Winsted, as a junior/senior school principal. In retirement, he became a beloved tutor at Greater Hartford Community College. Throughout these experiences as a teacher, mentor and tutor, Wil inspired others to believe in their abilities, to pursue their passions and to invest in themselves with education or vocational training. Wil was recognized for his educational leadership by being inducted into Phi Delta Kappa, was instrumental in founding the Dinosaur State Park and he served on the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Association, among other accomplishments. However, it wasn't awards or accolades that fueled Wil, instead it was the wonderful and interesting people he met along his journey.Outside of the classroom, Wil loved being outdoors. He could often be found with his hands in the dirt, cultivating flowers for his wife, or harvesting fruits and vegetables for his family. He was introduced to rock hunting by a work colleague and soon a very few rocks mined with a friend turned into a basement full of specimens collected from East Coast digs or traded with other hobbyists from around the world. His fascination with mineralogy kept him active in the Bristol Gem and Mineral Club and he shared that knowledge leading mineral expeditions for the Connecticut Audubon Society.Wil also served his country in the United States Army as an enlisted man doing active duty during the Korean War and then in the Army Reserves. He specialized in civil affairs and retired as a Colonel after a distinguished career. The people he encountered in life and the impression he made upon them will be Wil's lasting legacy. He knew how to really listen to what someone was saying, to validate them and always remembered what made each person special.Wil was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen (Fennell), his brother, Robert, and his grandson, Lucas O'Neal.Dr. Talbot is survived by his sister-in-law, Ingrid Talbot (VA) ; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ann and Patrick McGovern (CT); his daughter, Ann Beloin, and her husband, Brian (CT); his son, Wilfred J. Talbot, III ("Bill") and his wife, Mary (IL); his daughter, Mary K. Talbot (RI); and his daughter, Sarah Dillon, and her husband, Steve (CT). He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren: Brian Beloin and his girlfriend, Brenna Gould; Michelle Richards and her husband, Tom; Mark Beloin; Corporal Trevor Talbot, USMC; Hope Talbot; Connor and Liam O'Neal, and Matthew, Hunter and Hayden Dillon. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and godchildren. Wilfred Talbot's funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 10:00 A.M. in the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea, 145 Main Street, Unionville, CT. Burial with full military honors will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Avon, CT. There are no calling hours. Following the example of Dr. Talbot, please consider making a difference in the life of a child by bringing a notebook, backpack or school supplies to his funeral where they will be collected for kids in need and donated in his memory to Gifts of Love in Avon or Capital Community College Foundation, 950 Main St., Hartford, CT 06103. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.





