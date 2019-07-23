Wilfrid "Bill" L. Cote, born 24 August 1930, moved on to the next life on 21 July 2019. He was married to Patricia Delaney Cote and they lived in West Hartford for most of their life together. Bill was a man of deep convictions and commitment to his work and his country. He worked at United Technologies for most of his career and was a retired Navy veteran. Bill flew in the crews of many missions during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was also an exceptional baseball player, just missing a spot on a professional team. He played on the Dovelettes team in East Hartford and is in the CT Softball Hall of Fame, one of the all-time best hitters. His athleticism was also on display on the golf course, and Wampanoag was like a second home for Bill. Bill will be remembered as a man who did not suffer fools, was a staunch friend, and who was generous and big-hearted. Besides his wife, he will be missed by his many friends, his brother-in-law, Douglas Delaney, and a sister, Patricia Jagoda. Burial will be private. Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving his family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 23, 2019