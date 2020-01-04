Home

Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home
37 Gardner Street
East Windsor, CT 06088
(860) 623-4292
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home
37 Gardner Street
East Windsor, CT 06088
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Philip Church
50 South Main St
East Windsor, CT
Wilfrid R. Bourbeau


1938 - 2020
Wilfrid R. Bourbeau, 81, of East Windsor, beloved husband of 58 years to Eva (Pincince) died on December 31, 2019. He was born November 14, 1938 in Turners Falls, MA to the late Wilfred and Celina (Champagne) Bourbeau. He proudly served in the US Air Force as a Radar and Control operator. He retired from Pratt & Whitney where he worked as a Tool order analyst and tool inventory controller. Wilfrid enjoyed painting, coloring and liked to collect ancient Roman miniature pewter figures and old coins. He had a talent for playing the piano and was a little league coach and playing baseball for the Pratt & Whitney baseball league. Wilfrid also loved to visit the casino on a weekly basis with his wife Eva. Besides his wife he is survived by his two sons Bruce Bourbeau and his wife Melanie, David Bourbeau and his wife Deana and his daughter Beverly and her husband William Mitchell, And he also leaves his grandchildren, Stephanie, Michael, Steven and Anthony Bourbeau. He was predeceased by his brothers; Robert and William Bourbeau. One of Wilfrids famous mottos was "I Never Met An Ice Cream I Didn't Like", He Loved his ice cream! He was a very loving and caring man and will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends may join the family on Monday January 6th, 2020 from 4 - 7 pm at Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St, East Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday January 7th, 2020 at 10 am at St. Philip Church, 150 South Main St, East Windsor, CT 06088. Burial will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, Broad Brook. For online condolences please visit http://www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 4, 2020
