Wilhelmina "Billie" (Blashke) Anderson, 82, of Plainville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Apple Rehab, Farmington Valley. She is now reunited with her beloved husband, David C. Anderson, who predeceased her in 2018. One of three daughters to the late Paul and Anne (Conlin) Blashke, she was a proud Bristol native where she was born and raised, graduating from Bristol High School in 1955. It was love at first sight when she met David while working at Lake Compounce. They went on to share the next 58 years together, working as a team to raise three devoted children and becoming proud, loving grandparents. Together they enjoyed traveling the world, including trips to Bermuda, Hawaii, and Ireland, made frequent visits to their favorite place, Ogunquit, and created many cherished family memories at Franklin Pierce Lake. Billie was an office manager for several local optometrists, including Dr. Poulos and Dr. Tompkins, and made many friends and acquaintances with her kindheartedness and warm smile. Affectionately known as "Fun Billie" by those who knew her best, she took great pride in the mischief she created, and her laughter and humor filled the room on every occasion. A loyal supporter of UCONN basketball, and greatly adored by the Dogwood Rd. gang, her presence and the joy she brought into the lives of others will be greatly missed. The family extends their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Apple Rehab Farmington Valley, especially her dear roommate, Beverly Low, for their care, compassion and guidance during Billie's time there. She is survived by her children, Jane Clement, Chris Anderson and his wife, Robin, and Peter Anderson and his girlfriend, Shelley Creel; her grandchildren, Annie, Nora and Nils Clement, Jackson Anderson, Wally and Gabe Smykla, Allie, Kristina, and Samantha Fenton; her sisters, Martha Matthews and her husband, Brad and Anne Fitzgerald; along with many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Billie may be remembered with contributions to the of Connecticut, 200 Executive Blvd, #4B, Southington, CT 06489 or www.alz.org/ct. Funeral services in celebration of Billie's life will be held and announced at a later date, when all are able to gather together. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their appreciation to the Anderson family for their trust. For future service information and online condolences, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 4, 2020