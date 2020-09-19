1/1
Wilhelmina Anderson
Wilhelmina "Billie" (Blashke) Anderson, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away on March 29, 2020 and was reunited with her beloved husband, David C. Anderson. Her life will be celebrated on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Committal will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Plainville. Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Guests are asked to attend in accordance with CDC guidelines, wear face coverings and practice social distancing. For more information, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 19, 2020.
