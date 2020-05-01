Will F. Rogers
Will F. Rogers, 76, of East Hartford, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a battle with heart disease. He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Ward) Rogers, who predeceased him in 1992. Born in Jonesboro, Louisiana on December 22, 1943, he was the son of the late Emmett and Bessie Mae (Rose) Rogers. Raised and educated in Louisiana, he remained proud of his roots and maintained his Southern accent despite his longtime residence in the Northeast. Will served his country in the US Navy, receiving an honorable discharge in 1968. He was highly educated engineer, working for Pratt and Whitney and later for Stanadyne, from where he retired. A longtime resident of East Hartford, he was an animal lover, a good friend and dependable neighbor, who will be remembered for his generosity, sense of humor and mischievous personality. He leaves his dear friend, Lois Schmidt of Plainville, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Peggy McDaniel. Will may be remembered with contributions to American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492. Honoring his wishes, his life will be celebrated privately. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 1, 2020.
