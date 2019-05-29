Will Walter White, III of Arcadia, FL and formerly of Sarasota, FL and West Hartford, CT died in North Port, FL, on May 16, 2019. He was 88 years old.A Tabor Academy and a 1952 Cornell University graduate, he spent his career as a public relations executive in New York and Hartford, CT. He was a Korea veteran.He was twice a North American Sunfish Champion and was the author of "The Sunfish Bible". He remained active within the sailing communities of Sarasota and Port Charlotte, FL until 2016 and wrote numerous articles for sailing magazines.He was a member of the Sunfish Class Association, the Southwest Fl Regional Harbor Board among others and a longtime supporter of SLOCO in Hartford, CT.He leaves five children and two step children and their partners, ten grandchildren and their partners, three great grandchildren, a sister and her family and his wife.As per his wishes there will be no service after cremation. The family will gather at a later date. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 29, 2019