Willard A. Cary, 85, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Roseanna (Russo) Cary, died peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Hartford Hospital, surrounded by his family. Willard was born on September 23, 1934 in Waterbury, VT, son of the late Avery and Dorothy (Dodge) Cary. He grew up in Waterbury, VT, was a graduate of Montpelier High School and served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He married the love of his life, Roseanna Russo on September 14, 1957 and together they settled in South Windsor. He worked for Russo Brothers Inc. for most of his career. Willard enjoyed reading, working on cars and most of all spending time with his family. A hard-working individual who was kind, caring, loving and a deeply devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather he will be dearly missed. Along with his loving, devoted wife and caregiver in his later years, Roseanna, he leaves his children, his "Little Girl" Darlene Tremblay and her husband Robert of South Windsor; his sons, Michael Cary of South Windsor and David Cary of Charlotte, NC; his sisters, Glendeen Parizo, Pauline Flanders, Sandra Tavela, and Patricia Spinelli; his brothers, David Cary and Glen Cary; and his grandchildren whom he adored, Alicia Cary, Meghan Tremblay, and Melissa Tremblay. He also leaves his brother-in-law, Peter Russo of South Yarmouth, MA. He was predeceased by his son, James A. Cary, and his two sisters, Sonya Chaloux and Patty Cary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church in South Windsor. Burial will follow at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. His family will receive friends on Saturday, October 12, 2019, prior to the Mass from 8–9:30am at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111 or a . Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 10, 2019
