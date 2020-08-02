1/2
Willard J. Walton Jr.
1960 - 2020
Willard J. Walton, Jr. 59, of Collinsville, beloved husband of Helen Ann (Milner) Walton passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020 at home with his wife by his side, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Hartford on October 22, 1960, the son of Mary Pinckney Walton and the late Willard J. Walton Sr. After graduating high school, he enlisted and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Willard is survived by his wife of 29 years, Helen Ann Walton of Collinsville; his loving mother, Mary Walton of Jacksonville, FL; his children, Kayla, Kamera, Marlon and his step-daughter, Shauna; his brothers, Lawrence, Emmanuel, Mark and Michael; his sister, Connie, and a host of cousins. A private graveside service with full military honors has be held. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Willard's memory may be made to Helen Walton for assistance with Funeral Services, in care of the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon, CT 06001. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 2, 2020.
