Willard W( Bill) Bunnell, 90 died on October 17, 2020 at Evergreen Woods Senior Living in North Branford CT. He was born July11, 1930 and raised in Farmington, CT, son of Dr. Walls Bunnell and Elsa (Skoglund) Bunnell. He was the eldest and is survived by brothers Frederick and Richard and their wives Alice and Mary. Bill was predeceased by his wife of 53 years Deborah Bunnell and his son Thomas Bunnell. He graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy and matriculated at Williams College. After serving in the Air National Guard, he transferred to Yale University and graduated in 1955 with degree in Engineering. Bill had a long career in the aviation and aerospace industries, working at Sikorsky Aviation and then with the ABEX Corporation. His career took him and his family to Rochester, NY, Ventura, CA and to Montreal, Canada finally settling in Madison, CT in 1970. He began a second career in early applications of computerized printing technology. Later Bill worked on digital voting technologies and helped to develop Connecticut standards for voting security. A profoundly loyal Yale alumnus, he stayed deeply engaged throughout his life in many Yale activities including medical research. Bill is survived by his three sons, Douglas in Fairfield CT, Bruce in Jamaica Plain MA, Andrew in Graton CA, his daughters in law Becky, MariKim and Karin; four grandchildren, Christopher, Zoe, Megan and Warren and great grandchildren Sloane and Reed. Funeral services will be private, plans for a memorial service are pending. Donations in his honor may be directed to the Yale Alzheimer Disease Research Unit, 1 Church Street, 8th Floor, New Haven, CT 06510 (checks only) or Yale Medical School. To leave an online condolence please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com
.