William "Billy" Anthony Arcari, 70, of Newington and formerly East Hartford, beloved husband for 30 years of Roseann (Lenzo) Arcari, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Born in Hartford on January 10, 1949, he was the son of the late William and Emily (Quattrocchi) Arcari. He was a 1967 graduate of East Catholic High School, East Hartford and went on to receive a degree in physiology from the University of Hartford. Billy was a skilled chef and was the owner of the former Old Town Restaurant in Windsor. After that, he worked for Capital Region Mental Health Center as a Program Chef, where he worked with the rehabilitation team teaching cooking skills to individuals with various mental illnesses, preparing them for community inclusion. He was a food connoisseur and loved the beach. Billy's perfect day was spent alongside his wife, driving with the top down in his Miata, headed for the shore. Billy was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and took his family on yearly trips to Fenway Park to watch them play. Billy was also a fan of UConn Woman's Basketball, he and his sister Diane never missed a game and over the years they enjoyed the girls coming up in the ranks and winning many National Championships. He also attended many Miata events and served as treasurer of the Nutmeg Mazda Miata Club. More than anything, Billy was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be forever missed by his beloved wife Roseann; his three children, William M. Arcari and his fiancée Leah Maylott of Southington, Megan Arcari of Woodbridge, Emilia Erardi and her husband Frank of Newington and his adored grandson, who was the joy of his life, his "little guy" Noah. He is also survived by his sister, Diane Swain of East Hartford and his aunt, Lina D'Angelo of Rocky Hill. Billy also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Special thanks to his lifelong friends, Montrose Christie, Mickey Bunk, Robert DeGemmis, Catherine Gelineau and his nurse, Debbie Konopka, whose exceptional care and compassion will never be forgotten. Funeral services will be Tuesday (April 16) at 11 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Burial will be private. Family and friends may call on Monday (April 15) from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Donations in Billy's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory of Billy with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 13, 2019