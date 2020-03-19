|
William "Bill" Carlson, 85, of Berlin, loving husband of 54 years of Patrica (Parente) Carlson, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 14, 2020. Bill was born on November 1, 1934 in Berlin, CT, son of the late Harry Carlson and Elizabeth Valentine. He was raised in Berlin and attended Berlin High School and the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was awarded a Good Conduct Medal and a National Defense Medal. Bill loved Corvettes, and published the "Vette Super Shopper" from the basement offices at his home of 43 years in Newington, CT after retiring as a computer engineer at Control Data. A lover of New Hampshire, Bill enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing and looking out over peaceful waters at the lakeside home he enjoyed with family and friends for many years. In addition to his wife Patricia, Bill is survived by their daughter Christine "Chrissy" (Carlson) Ferony and son-in-law Jeffrey Ferony of Glastonbury and their children Claire and Nathaniel, and his sister Nancy Leighton of Heber Springs, Arkansas. Bill was predeceased by his brother Richard Carlson, of Berlin. He leaves behind numerous nieces and friends. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, all services will be private. There will be a public memorial service that will be announced for all to join the family to celebrate Bill's life this summer. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington is assisting the family. To share a memory will Bills family, please visit us at www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 19, 2020