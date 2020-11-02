William A. Hayden of Old Saybrook was predeceased by the love of his life, Mary Bushnell Colhoun. Bill was the president of Spring & Buckley in New Britain for many years, and prior to that served in the US Navy on the USS Princeton during the Vietnam War. He was also a graduate of St. Michael's College in VT. The grandson of a naval Lieutenant Commander, Bill said that he had "salt water running through his veins". His love for the ocean was fostered by camping on Martha's Vineyard beaches in the 50s & 60s, where he later owned a vacation home. Bill had a zest for life, and on summer days he could be found skinny-dipping or bodysurfing in the buff. He was a free spirit who never missed a beautiful day outside. He enjoyed flying planes, sailing, and driving fast cars & motorcycles. He had a mechanical mind & loved cameras and photography. He was also an avid skier, reader, and cyclist. Even in his 80s, Bill could be found cycling by the ocean or "tooling around" on the backroads of Lyme, CT on his motorcycle. Bill is survived by his 2 children, Curtiss Van Dorn Hayden & his partner Ashley Parent as well as his daughter Kate Hayden & her partner David Ames. He is also survived by his sister Toni Durkee, her 3 sons, 2 Hayden nieces, and 3 Drooff nephews & their families. Bill had a warm heart and believed in the power of a hug. We envision him now lifting off the runway in his Stinson, piloting a curve through the clouds toward the Island with his beloved Mary, his co-pilot in this life. The family welcomes contributions to Martha's Vineyard land conservation in memory of Bill: sheriffsmeadow.org/support-us/donate-online