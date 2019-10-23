Home

Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
William A. Manning


1930 - 2019
William (Bill) Austin Manning 88 of Ivoryton, passed away on October 18, 2019. He was born on November 1, 1930, in Old Saybrook. He leaves behind his wife Kathleen, his sister, Vera from Montana, his niece Chris, and his two daughters, Carmella and Holly, and his grandchildren. His sisters Doris and Betsy predeceased him, along with his brothers, George and Bobby, his mother, Dorothy Cone Manning, and his father, Clifton Newton Manning. Bill's true love was his wife Kathleen and the Old Saybrook Post Office where he was a dedicated employee for over sixty years. Bill was still a full-time employee at the time of his death. In his early years, Bill served his country on a naval aircraft carrier during the Korean War. He was very proud of his country and those that served. Bill will be greeted by his beloved springers, Faith, and Rush. He was loved by his family and friends from the bottom of their hearts and will be greatly missed. He will always have a place in all our hearts. A graveside service with the rendering of Full Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2:00PM at the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane in Middletown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to Middlesex Health Hospice, c/o Office of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share a memory or express a condolence please visit: www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 23, 2019
