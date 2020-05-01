William A. "Billy" Radcliffe
1951 - 2020
William "Billy" Arnold Radcliffe, of Bloomfield, departed this world on April 20, 2020. He was born in Hartford, Sept 27, 1951 to Claude Vincent, a Teamster, and Cora Lee Radcliffe, a special education teacher. A beautiful little boy with special needs, he didn't enjoy a furry pet, but he loved music, being in a pool, riding his bike, dancing, ketchup on his eggs, and his big sister Claudia. He had a laugh that was a blessing to hear, a beautiful smile, and if he left the room before you, he turned the lights out, because clearly the party was over. Billy is survived by his devoted sister Claudia "Cricket" Radcliffe Rose, his niece Anika, nephew Khari Rose and wife Erica, and their two children Atreyu and Micah Rose. He will be deeply missed. Graveside Services will be held in July. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Cora Lee Radcliffe, William Radcliffe Memorial Fund which assists young people with special needs in the greater Hartford Area. https://hartford.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=2020 Cora Lee Bentley Radcliffe Memorial Fund c/o The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving 10 Columbus Blvd, 8th Fl Hartford, CT 06106. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
