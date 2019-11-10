Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-688-8475
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Damien of Molokai Parish – St. Joseph Church
Windsor, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Sideravage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Sideravage


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. "Bill" Sideravage, 78, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband for 57 years of Patricia (Allen) Sideravage, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home. Born in Enfield on April 13, 1941, son of the late Justin and Viola (Buiniskas) Sideravage, he grew-up in Enfield and attended Enfield Public Schools. Besides his wife, he leaves a son, William A. Sideravage, Jr. and his wife Mary Beth of Waterbury; two daughters, Lori Sideravage Buch and her husband William, and Darcy Nodwell and her husband Eric all of Windsor Locks; four sisters, Phyllis Bouthillier and her husband Tom of West Yarmouth Port, MA, Charlotte Cardona and her husband Cruz of Maricopa, AZ, and Carol Javorski and her husband Paul of Maricopa, AZ; six grandchildren, Richard Stickels and his wife Jessica of Orlando, FL, Brittany Stickels of Windsor Locks, Nicholas Domina of Windsor Locks, Taylor Nodwell of Windsor Locks, and Elizabeth Sideravage and Lauren Sideravage both of Waterbury; and a great-grandson, Justin Stickels. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his stepmother who raised him, Marguerite (Buiniskas) Sideravage; and a sister, Diane Sideravage. His family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 12, 5-8 p.m., at the Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home, 1816 Poquonock Ave., Windsor. Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, November 13, 9 a.m., at the Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at St. Damien of Molokai Parish – St. Joseph Church, Windsor. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in the Poquonock section of Windsor. Memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
Download Now