Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
William A. Siedsma Obituary
William A. Siedsma, 90, of East Hartford, beloved husband of the late Mary Anita (Preston) Siedsma, passed away quietly at home with family on May 26, 2019. He was born in Utica, NY, on April 3, 1929, son of the late John and Mary (Ames) Siedsma. Bill and Anita resided in East Hartford for 13 years before her passing in October 2016; they were formerly of Wethersfield. They met and married in Bermuda where William was stationed in the Air Force. Together they shared 65 devoted years of marriage. He retired from United Bank and Trust after 35 years. William is survived by four children: Anne (Victor) Bergsten, Mark (Paula Ambrogio) Siedsma, Jeff (Faith DeWeirdt) Siedsma, and Jane Siedsma; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to his wife Anita, William was predeceased by his son Neal, two daughters-in-law; Robyn (Preble) and Lynn (Ambrogio) and three siblings: Benjamin Siedsma, Ann D'Avanzo, and John Siedsma, his identical twin.Special thanks to his team of caregivers, Audley, Chazidy, Taja, and Deborah, the support of the Vernon VNA, and his niece, Julie, for their extraordinary level of care and support. William's ready smile and bright blue eyes will be greatly missed by all. His family will receive friends on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 11 am to 12 pm at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT 06095. Followed by a Memorial Service at noon.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Anita to ALS Association, Connecticut Chapter, www.alsact.org or Rhode Island Parrot Rescue, www.riparrots.org. For online condolences, please visit www.CremationCT.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 2, 2019
