Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
William Anthony Webber, 50, of New Britain, CT died Saturday, December 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. William was born in Hartford, CT and was the son of Arlene Aparo Webber-St. Germain and the late William L. Webber. He was a self-employed flooring contractor, graduating from Central Connecticut State University in 1992. William loved fishing and boating and spent much of the summer on Martha's Vineyard. Besides his mother William is survived by his step-father Joseph A. St. Germain of Hobe Sound, FL, his girlfriend Ivry Russillo, special friend Kendra Carbo and her daughter Taylor, his uncle Edward Aparo and wife Jean, as well as several cousins and many friends. A Celebration of William's life will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , 38 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT. 06854. To extend condolences to the Webber family or to share a memory of William, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 8, 2020
