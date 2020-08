Mrs.Aronson and Brad,

Our deepest sympathy.Myself along with my siblings are saddened to hear of your loss.Mr.Aronson,always Mr.Aronson,was part of our growing up in the greatest neighborhood ever.He was always so nice.Everyone knew he was a loving husband and supportive father.I would use one word to describe him,”Sharp.”Our parents were very comfortable calling him a friend.

Kevin Moran

Neighbor